Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 838 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of BA opened at $297.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

