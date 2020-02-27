Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SERV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

