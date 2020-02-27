Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

