Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 141,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $286.00 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day moving average of $292.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

