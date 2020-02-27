Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $205.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.