Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $90.53 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

