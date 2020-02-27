Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 573.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $260.00 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.10 and its 200 day moving average is $263.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

