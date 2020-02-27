Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,560.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,353.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,467.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

