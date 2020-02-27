Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.16. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

