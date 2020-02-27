Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

