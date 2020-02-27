Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

MO stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

