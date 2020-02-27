Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Bank of The West increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,356.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,468.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,314.41. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

