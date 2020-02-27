Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $306.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

