Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $4.15 Million Stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.09% of Cyberark Software worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $94.30 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. First Analysis cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

