Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $5.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $154.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

