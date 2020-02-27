Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

