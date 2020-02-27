Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

