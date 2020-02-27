Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $184.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.91. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

