Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.56. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.71 and a 1-year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

