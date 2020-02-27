Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 2,406 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.