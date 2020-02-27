Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $369,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 94,700.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $35,818,100. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.06. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $324.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

