Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.46. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

