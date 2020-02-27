Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.37. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.