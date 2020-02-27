Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

