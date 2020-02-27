Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,085 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $201.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.61. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $166.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

