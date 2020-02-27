Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,564 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $181.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

