Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 19,283 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,089,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.