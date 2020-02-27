Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,953 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apertura Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.98 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

