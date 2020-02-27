Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,034 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 76,778 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,404,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.