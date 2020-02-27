Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,056 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

UNP stock opened at $160.22 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.