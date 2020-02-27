Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,108 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

