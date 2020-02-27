Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 26,293 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,826 shares of company stock worth $28,552,779. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

SCHW opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

