Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,444 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.37 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

