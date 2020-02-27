Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 5,117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $115.92 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

