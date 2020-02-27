Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 5,877 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 34,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $119.83 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

