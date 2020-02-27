Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 673 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

