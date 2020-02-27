Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 8,222 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,866 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,535 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 628,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,332 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.63 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

