Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 854 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

HD stock opened at $232.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.