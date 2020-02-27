Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

