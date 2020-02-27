Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSG shares. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

In other news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSG opened at $265.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $247.57 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -257.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.34.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

