Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.4% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in 3M by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in 3M by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $151.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.