Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

