Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

