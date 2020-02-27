GameCredits (GAME) One Day Volume Tops $23,943.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $23,943.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Coinrail, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00708749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007439 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000321 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinrail, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

