Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,237 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 523,418 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 646,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 474,151 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

