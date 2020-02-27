GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.49. 513,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. GAP has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.