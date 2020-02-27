Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 10,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

GDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

NYSE GDI opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.48. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

