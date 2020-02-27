Gary Steele Sells 20,000 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proofpoint alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 211,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.