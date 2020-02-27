Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.62 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Gas has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00018641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Huobi, Gate.io and DragonEX. Gas has a market cap of $16.62 million and $5.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Poloniex, OKEx, Bitbns, Bitinka, Kucoin, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

