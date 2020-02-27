GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99, Fidelity Earnings reports. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%.

GLIBA traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.47. 764,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.33. GCI Liberty has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

